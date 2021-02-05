BSNL revises Rs 199 postpaid plan, now offers unlimited voice calls

BSNL Rs 199 postpaid plan offers truly unlimited voice calling to any network within India including Mumbai and Delhi in MTNL network.

The state-owned operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised the Rs 199 postpaid plan. The telco launched the plan last year with unlimited on-net calling and just 300 off-net minutes for an entire month.



Now after revision, the BSNL Rs 199 postpaid plan offers truly unlimited voice calling to any network within India including Mumbai and Delhi in MTNL network. Apart from free calls, the plan also comes with 25GB high-speed data per month, and 100 SMSes per day. It also comes with data rollover facility which will allow the users to carry forward up to 75GB of data next month.



Recently, after the removal of Interconnect Usage Charges (IUC), Reliance Jio also started offering unlimited voice calling to any network with the Rs 199 postpaid plan. After the update, BSNL Rs 199 plan competes with Rs 199 postpaid plan. Both these plans come with the same benefits but BSNL plan beats Reliance Jio plan as it comes with data rollover facility which is not available in Jio's Rs 199 plan.



In related news, BSNL has partnered with Yupp TV to offer OTT benefits of SonyLIV Special, Voot Select, YuppTV Premium, and Zee5 Premium. Cinema Plus service is available at Rs 199 per month but BSNL is currently offering at an introductory price of Rs 129 per month for the first three months.



Cinema Plus is served by YuppTV Scope Entertainment with a renamed version and completely owned by YuppTV. So one can avail the service via YuppTV Scope, which provides access to multiple OTT platforms under one subscription.



