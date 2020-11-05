Advertisement

BSNL introduces Rs 199, Rs 798, Rs 999 postpaid plans with up to 75GB data and family add-ons

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 05, 2020 2:22 pm

BSNL Rs 199 postpaid plan comes with unlimited BSNL calls, 300 minutes of off-net calls, 25GB high-speed data per month, and 100 SMSes per day.

The state-owned operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new range of postpaid plans for its customers. BSNL will launch new plans on December 1.

The new BSNL postpaid plans are priced at Rs 199, Rs 798, and Rs 999 and will be effective across all the circles, reports TelecomTalk.

The BSNL Rs 199 postpaid plan comes with unlimited BSNL calls, 300 minutes of off-net calls, 25GB high-speed data per month, and 100 SMSes per day. It also comes with data rollover facility which will allow the users to carry forward up to 75GB of data next month.

 

The BSNL Rs 798 postpaid plan comes with 50GB high-speed data per month, and 100 SMSes per day. It also comes with data rollover facility with up to 150GB. It also comes with two family add-on connections. The add-on connection will get the same benefits which are available for the primary connection.

The BSNL Rs 999 postpaid plan 75GB of data per month along with unlimited voice calls on local and STD networks with FUP at 250 minutes per day and 100 SMSes per day. It offers rollover facility of up to 225GB of data and three family add-on connections.

The report also reveals that BSNL will remove its Rs 99, Rs 225, Rs 325, Rs 799 and Rs 1125 postpaid plans once the new plans become effective next month. Furthermore, the company has also revised Rs 525 postpaid plan with one family add-on connection.

