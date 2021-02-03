BSNL Cinema Plus launched in India at Rs 129 per month, offers OTT benefits

BSNL has partnered with Yupp TV to offer OTT benefits of SonyLIV Special, Voot Select, YuppTV Premium, and Zee5 Premium.

Advertisement

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new ‘Cinema Plus’ service for its customers which offers OTT subscriptions into a single package. The service is available at Rs 199 per month but BSNL is currently offering at an introductory price of Rs 129 per month for the first three months.



BSNL has partnered with Yupp TV to offer OTT benefits of SonyLIV Special, Voot Select, YuppTV Premium, and Zee5 Premium. Cinema Plus is served by YuppTV Scope Entertainment with a renamed version and completely owned by YuppTV. So one can avail the service via YuppTV Scope, which provides access to multiple OTT platforms under one subscription.



The YuppTV subscription offers more than 100 Live TV channels and ZEE5 comes with more than 80 Live TV channels, 500+ TV series, original TV shows, and more than 2000 movies in different languages. SonyLIV offers 15+ Live TV channels and 200+ movies while Voot will allow customers to watch Live TV from more than 35 channels and it also has over 400 movies.



After subscribing to the BSNL Cinema Plus pack, one has to download the YuppTV Scope application from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to watch the content for free.

Once signed up, the service is available through an app available for Android, iPhone, Android TV and Amazon FireTV platforms. One can avail the OTT benefits on their computers, laptops, mobile devices, and Smart TVs.







Advertisement

Source