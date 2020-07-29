BSNL re-introduces 200Mbps broadband plan

BSNL has announced that the 200 Mbps has been reintroduced in the Telangana circle till October 19, 2020.

Advertisement

BSNL has reintroduced its 200Mbps broadband plan in the Telangana circle. The Fiber-to-the-home plan was earlier available in Chennai and Telangana circles. But it was later removed from both the circles.



Now BSNL has announced that the 200 Mbps has been reintroduced in the Telangana circle till October 19, 2020, reports Telecom Talk. The plan is priced at Rs 1999 per month.



The plan is dubbed as ‘Fibro Combo ULD 1999 CS55’ and it offers up to 200Mbps speeds and it comes with up to 1500GB of data. Once the data limit is exhausted, users can surf the internet with reduced speed of 2Mbps.



The monthly plan also offers unlimited local and STD voice calling to any network. The plan is available for semi-annual, annual, biennial and triennial subscription. BSNL offers one month, three months and four months of complimentary service to the users subscribing to annual, biennial and triennial packs of the Fibro Combo ULD 1999 CS55 plan.



Previously, BSNL extended the availability of Rs 600 broadband plan for its customers. The promotional plan was earlier said to expire on July 27.



The broadband plan is now available until October 27 across the country. The plan is dubbed as ‘300 GB CUL CS346’ and it offers up to 40Mbps speeds and it comes with up to 300GB of data. Once the data limit is exhausted, users can surf the internet with reduced speed of 2Mbps. The monthly plan also offers unlimited local and STD voice calling to any network.