BSNL extends 6 paise cashback offer, Rs 600 broadband plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has once extended the 6 paisa cashback offer for its landline users. The offer is now available until August 31, 2020.



The six paisa cashback offer was announced last year, and since then it has been extended many times due to the current coronavirus crisis. BSNL had earlier extended the offer till July 31, but the telco has now extended this cashback benefit till August 31. Twitter handle of BSNL Tamil Nadu has announced this new development.



According to the offer, BSNL will offer 6 paise as cashback for making landline calls for more than five minutes. Users can avail this offer by simply sending an SMS “ACT” along with the eligible phone number with its STD code and “6PAISA” to 09478053334 from their registered mobile number.

The money is credited in the form of cashback to the subscriber. The cashback offer is available for BSNL wireline, broadband and fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) users across the country.



Meanwhile, BSNL has also extended the availability of Rs 600 broadband plan for its customers. The promotional plan was earlier said to expire on July 27.



The broadband plan is now available until October 27 across the country. The plan is dubbed as ‘300 GB CUL CS346’ and it offers up to 40Mbps speeds and it comes with up to 300GB of data. Once the data limit is exhausted, users can surf the internet with reduced speed of 2Mbps. The monthly plan also offers unlimited local and STD voice calling to any network. The plan is available for semi-annual, annual, biennial and triennial subscription, reveals TelecomTalk.



BSNL previously revealed that it is rationalising the base tariff plan of several Plan Vouchers (PV) and First Recharge Coupons (FRC) to Rs 94 and Rs 95 plan. The new prepaid plans were recently introduced by the state-owned telecom operators.