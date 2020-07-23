BSNL rationalises several prepaid plans to base tariff of Rs 94 and Rs 95

BSNL is rationalising the base tariff plan of several Plan Vouchers (PV) and First Recharge Coupons (FRC) to Rs 94 and Rs 95 plan.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revealed that it is rationalising the base tariff plan of several Plan Vouchers (PV) and First Recharge Coupons (FRC) to Rs 94 and Rs 95 plan. The new prepaid plans were recently introduced by the state-owned telecom operators.

As per BSNL, the revision has been introduced in Tamil Nadu and Chennai circles. The notice reveals that base plans for the FRC 107 along with the PV186, PV365, PV485, PV997, PV999, PV1699, PV1999 and PV2399 will be modified to the Advance Per Minute PV94 plan and Advance Per Second PV 95 pack.

The new plan replaces the PV75 plan that was the base plan tariff for several PV and FRC packs. Furthermore, the base plan tariff of PV153, PV429 and PV666 will also be modified from their present tariff to PV94 plan. Additionally, FRC106 and FRC108 plans will be modified to PV95 pack.

Plan Advance 94 and Plan Advance 95 come with 3GB data benefits, 100 minutes of free call benefits and 60-day validity for users. The free voice calls can be consumed on the home network and on national roaming including the Delhi and Mumbai circles. However, users need to consume the free data and free voice calls within the plan validity period of 90 days.

After the consumption of free calls on the Rs 94 plan, BSNL charges Rs 1 per minute and Rs 1.3 per minute for local calls and STD calls respectively. After the consumption of free calls on the Rs 95 plan, BSNL will charge Rs 0.02 per second on local calls and Rs 0.024 per second on STD calls.

BSNL calculates the pulse rate of the Rs 94 plan on a per-minute basis while the pulse rate of the Rs 95 plan is calculated on a per-second basis. Both plans also offer a free caller tune facility for 60 days. Notably, BSNL offers caller tunes under its Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT) service and charges Rs 30 per month and an additional Rs 12 for song selection.