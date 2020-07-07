BSNL launches Rs 94 and Rs 95 prepaid plans with 3GB data

BSNL calculates the pulse rate of the Rs 94 plan on a per-minute basis while the pulse rate of the Rs 95 plan is calculated on a per-second basis.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched two new prepaid plans of Rs 94 and Rs 95. Both the plans comes with data and calling benefits. They are offered across India except in Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Telangana and Odisha circles.



The plans have been introduced after the company recently discontinued the Rs 96 prepaid plan, which is also known as Vasantham Gold PV 96 for its customers in both Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles. This plan was offering a validity of 60 days along with calling and SMS benefits.



Plan Advance 94 and Plan Advance 95 come with 3GB data benefits, 100 minutes of free call benefits and 60-day validity for users. The free voice calls can be consumed on the home network and on national roaming including the Delhi and Mumbai circles. However, users need to consume the free data and free voice calls within the plan validity period of 90 days.



BSNL calculates the pulse rate of the Rs 94 plan on a per-minute basis while the pulse rate of the Rs 95 plan is calculated on a per-second basis. Both the plan also offer a free caller tune facility for 60 days. Notably, BSNL offers caller tunes under its Personalised Ring Back Tone (PRBT) service and charges Rs 30 per month and an additional Rs 12 for song selection.



After the consumption of free calls on the Rs 94 plan, BSNL charges Rs 1 per minute and Rs 1.3 per minute for local calls and STD calls respectively. After the consumption of free calls on the Rs 95 plan, BSNL will charge Rs 0.02 per second on local calls and Rs 0.024 per second on STD calls.



For the SMS, BSNL will charge Rs 0.8 per local SMS and Rs 1.2 for national SMS on the Rs 94 and Rs 95 plans. Customers can activate PV 94 and PV 95 through top up, web portal and self care and SMS, reports TelecomTalk.



Recently, BSNL launched a new prepaid Special Tariff Voucher (STV) of Rs 599 for its users with a whopping 5GB data per day. Apart from data, the plan also offers unlimited voice calling to any network within India capped at 250 minutes per day and 100 SMSes per day to any network including MTNL networks. The validity of the plan is 90 days from the date of recharge.



