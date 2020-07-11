BSNL offers multiple recharge option for its range of prepaid plans

With this, users can make an advance recharge for their prepaid mobile number after the existing plan expires

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced that it is bringing multiple recharge options for its range of prepaid plans in India. The state-owned operator has revealed that the service is available from Rs 97 prepaid plan and goes up to Rs 1,999 pack.

With this, users can make an advance recharge for their prepaid mobile number after the existing plan expires. BSNL will intimate the subscribers about the facility through an SMS message. The service is available across all telecom circles. BSNL further notes that the facility is available with its range of prepaid plans. The list includes Rs. 97, Rs. 98, Rs. 118, Rs. 187, Rs. 247, Rs. 319, Rs. 399, Rs. 429, Rs. 485, Rs. 666, Rs. 699, Rs. 997, Rs. 1,699, and Rs. 1,999 prepaid plans.

Previously, BSNL has launched Rs 94 and Rs 95 prepaid plans with 3GB data. Both the plans come with data and calling benefits. They are offered across India except in Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Telangana and Odisha circles.

Plan Advance 94 and Plan Advance 95 comes with 3GB data benefits, 100 minutes of free call benefits and 60-day validity for users. The free voice calls can be consumed on the home network and on national roaming including the Delhi and Mumbai circles. However, users need to consume free data and free voice calls within the plan validity period of 90 days.

The company has also introduced a new Rs 499 broadband plan for its customers. The plan is dubbed as ‘100GB CUL’ and it is applicable to all circles except for Andaman and Nicobar, Kerala, West Bengal, Calcutta, and Rajasthan.

The new 100GB CUL BSNL plan comes with 100GB high-speed data and up to 20Mbps speeds. It also offers unlimited local and STD calls within India. 100GB of high-speed data with 20Mbps speeds. After the FUP limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 2Mbps. The plan was announced via a circular on the BSNL Chennai website.