BSNL introduces Rs 499 broadband plan for its customers

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 07, 2020 4:48 pm

BSNL Rs 499 broadband plan is applicable to all circles except for Andaman and Nicobar, Kerala, West Bengal, Calcutta, and Rajasthan.
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new Rs 499 broadband plan for its customers. The plan is dubbed as ‘100GB CUL’ and it is applicable to all circles except for Andaman and Nicobar, Kerala, West Bengal, Calcutta, and Rajasthan.

The new 100GB CUL BSNL plan comes with 100GB high-speed data and up to 20Mbps speeds. It also offers unlimited local and STD calls within India. 100GB of high speed data with 20Mbps speeds. After the FUP limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 2Mbps. The plan was announced via circular on the BSNL Chennai website.

 

Earlier in that day, we reported BSNL has launched Rs 94 and Rs 95 prepaid plans with 3GB data. Both the plans come with data and calling benefits. They are offered across India except in Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Telangana and Odisha circles.

Plan Advance 94 and Plan Advance 95 come with 3GB data benefits, 100 minutes of free call benefits and 60-day validity for users. The free voice calls can be consumed on the home network and on national roaming including the Delhi and Mumbai circles. However, users need to consume the free data and free voice calls within the plan validity period of 90 days.

 

After the consumption of free calls on the Rs 94 plan, BSNL charges Rs 1 per minute and Rs 1.3 per minute for local calls and STD calls respectively. After the consumption of free calls on the Rs 95 plan, BSNL will charge Rs 0.02 per second on local calls and Rs 0.024 per second on STD calls.

Latest Smartphones
