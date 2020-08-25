BSNL offering 5GB of data free to its customers

BSNL is offering the 5GB to its special tariff vouchers priced at Rs 98, Rs 99, Rs 118, Rs 187 and Rs 319.

Advertisement

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced 5GB of free complimentary data to its customers who will use its multiple recharge facility. The free data benefit is however valid only for 22 days.



The state-owned telecom operator's Chennai circle announced the new development on Twitter. The plan is being launched on a promotional basis for a period of 90 days and is valid until November 19.



BSNL is offering the 5GB to its special tariff vouchers priced at Rs 98, Rs 99, Rs 118, Rs 187 and Rs 319. In addition, BSNL said the Rs 186, Rs 429, Rs 485, Rs 666 and Rs 1999 priced plan vouchers are also eligible for the additional data.



The BSNL prepaid users who activate second or third recharge before the expiry of their existing vouchers will receive the additional data. The multiple recharge facility allows BSNL prepaid users to redeem their existing active plan vouchers (PV) and special tariff vouchers (STV) well before time without waiting for the expiry date.

BSNL recently launched Rs 399 recharge plan with 1GB daily data and 80 days validity. BSNL also discontinued the Rs 399 tariff voucher and the Rs 1699 recharge plan in the two circles. The new BSNL Rs 399 plan offers unlimited voice calls which include MTNL network roaming area of Delhi and Mumbai as well. The FUP limit for voice calls is 250 outgoing minutes per day. After the daily FUP limit is reached, users will be charged at base plan tariff for the rest of the day till midnight.



The plan also offers 1GB of high-speed internet per day. Once the data limit is exhausted, users can surf the internet with reduced speed of 80kbps. Apart from data and voice calling benefits, the Rs 399 plan also offers free 100 free SMS messages per day, free BSNL tunes, and free Lokdhun content.

Advertisement