BSNL launches Rs 399 recharge plan with 1GB daily data and 80 days validity

The new BSNL Rs 399 plan comes with a validity of 80 days and it will be available for BSNL subscribers starting August 15.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced a new recharge plan of Rs 399 for its customers. Separately BSNL has also discontinued the Rs 399 tariff voucher and the Rs 1699 recharge plan in the two circles.



BSNL Chennai on its official Twitter handle has announced the launch of the new Rs 399 recharge plan as well as the discontinuation of Rs 399 tariff voucher and Rs 1,699 recharge plan on its website.



The new BSNL Rs 399 plan comes with a validity of 80 days and it will be available for BSNL subscribers starting August 15. It offers unlimited voice calls which include MTNL network roaming area of Delhi and Mumbai as well. BSNL notes that the FUP limit for voice calls is 250 outgoing minutes per day. After the daily FUP limit is reached, users will be charged at base plan tariff for the rest of the day till midnight.



The plan also offers 1GB of high-speed internet per day. Once the data limit is exhausted, users can surf the internet with reduced speed of 80kbps. Apart from data and voice calling benefits, the Rs 399 plan also offers free 100 free SMS messages per day, free BSNL tunes, and free Lokdhun content.



One can activate this plan through C-TOPUP, self-care and Web portal. To activate this plan via the self-care method, you have to send message PLAN BSNL399 to 123.



BSNL Rs 399 tariff voucher and Rs 1699 recharge plan will be withdrawn in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles starting today i.e August 14.



Meanwhile, BSNL recently announced the launch of BookMyFiber for its customers in India. The service will take customer requests for new Bharat Fiber connections with which they can avail Bharat Fiber services easily. BookMyFibre portal would automatically detect the latitude and longitude of the customer's location as soon as they will enter their basic details like email-id, name and phone number.







