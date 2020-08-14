Advertisement

BSNL launches Rs 399 recharge plan with 1GB daily data and 80 days validity

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 14, 2020 12:33 pm

Latest News

The new BSNL Rs 399 plan comes with a validity of 80 days and it will be available for BSNL subscribers starting August 15.
Advertisement

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced a new recharge plan of Rs 399 for its customers. Separately BSNL has also discontinued the Rs 399 tariff voucher and the Rs 1699 recharge plan in the two circles.

BSNL Chennai on its official Twitter handle has announced the launch of the new Rs 399 recharge plan as well as the discontinuation of Rs 399 tariff voucher and Rs 1,699 recharge plan on its website.

The new BSNL Rs 399 plan comes with a validity of 80 days and it will be available for BSNL subscribers starting August 15. It offers unlimited voice calls which include MTNL network roaming area of Delhi and Mumbai as well. BSNL notes that the FUP limit for voice calls is 250 outgoing minutes per day. After the daily FUP limit is reached, users will be charged at base plan tariff for the rest of the day till midnight.

The plan also offers 1GB of high-speed internet per day. Once the data limit is exhausted, users can surf the internet with reduced speed of 80kbps. Apart from data and voice calling benefits, the Rs 399 plan also offers free 100 free SMS messages per day, free BSNL tunes, and free Lokdhun content.

One can activate this plan through C-TOPUP, self-care and Web portal. To activate this plan via the self-care method, you have to send message PLAN BSNL399 to 123.

BSNL Rs 399 tariff voucher and Rs 1699 recharge plan will be withdrawn in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles starting today i.e August 14.

Meanwhile, BSNL recently announced the launch of BookMyFiber for its customers in India. The service will take customer requests for new Bharat Fiber connections with which they can avail Bharat Fiber services easily. BookMyFibre portal would automatically detect the latitude and longitude of the customer's location as soon as they will enter their basic details like email-id, name and phone number.

BSNL extends 6 paise cashback offer, Rs 600 broadband plan

BSNL re-introduces 200Mbps broadband plan

BSNL 200Mbps broadband plan expanded to more circles

BSNL eases the application process for Bharat fibre connection: Here's how to Book

Latest News from BSNL

You might like this

Tags: BSNL

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Airtel offers 1000GB additional data for new Xstream Fiber users for limited time

Airtel offering free 1GB data to select inactive prepaid users

Airtel launches ‘Ultra-Fast 4G’ services in Andaman and Nicobar with new optic fibre link

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Zee5 Hipi: Things you should know!

Zee5 Hipi: Things you should know!
Jio Phone 2 , Hipi by Zee5 coming soon, Reliance buying TikTok?

Jio Phone 2 , Hipi by Zee5 coming soon, Reliance buying TikTok?
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Ist Impression

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Ist Impression
Airtel Free Data, Nokia TV coming soon, Pixel 5, Google People Cards, Xiaomi

Airtel Free Data, Nokia TV coming soon, Pixel 5, Google People Cards, Xiaomi
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Unboxing and First Impression

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Unboxing and First Impression
Lava New Smartphone, Note 20, Nokia 5310, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme TV

Lava New Smartphone, Note 20, Nokia 5310, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme TV

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies