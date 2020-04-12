Jio launches JioPOS lite

Jio has launched the JioPOS Lite app for people to become Jio partners and earn from home

The telecom sector was shaken and revolutionized by Reliance Jio making and entrance and rearranging the entire 4G market with its affordable plans and perks. This week Jio plans on doing something similar with its JioPOS Lite app.

The JioPOS lite app is available only on Android for the moment with no word for an IOS launch. This app basically aims at you being a Jio Partner and earning a commission by recharging for others. The app gives you a commission of 4.16% on every recharge. The app has a passbook where you can see the transactions for the past 20 days.

Setting up is simple all you have to do is grant the app access to your contacts, location and media after which you need to Sign up as a Jio partner. As you sign up, you’ll be asked to enter your location. It will then give you an “mPIN” which will let you authenticate the recharges.

To make your first recharge, you need to first load money into your wallet with available options as Rs 5,00, Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000. As you are adding the amount, you’ll see the actual balance increase by 4.16% which is your commission.

You can then recharge other numbers by hitting “Recharge” on the home page after which you’ll be asked to enter the number, plan and your mPIN after which the recharge amount will be deducted from your wallet.

The functionalities of this app are only for prepaid users only. You need to have a Jio number in order to be a Jio Partner.