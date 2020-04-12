  • 21:37 Apr 12, 2020

Advertisement

Jio launches JioPOS lite

By: Ayush Mahapatra, The Mobile Indian, Kolkata Last updated : April 12, 2020 7:42 pm

Latest News

Jio has launched the JioPOS Lite app for people to become Jio partners and earn from home
Advertisement

The telecom sector was shaken and revolutionized by Reliance Jio making and entrance and rearranging the entire 4G market with its affordable plans and perks.  This week Jio plans on doing something similar with its JioPOS Lite app.

 

 The JioPOS lite app is available only on Android for the moment with no word for an IOS launch. This app basically aims at you being a Jio Partner and earning a commission by recharging for others. The app gives you a commission of  4.16% on every recharge. The app has a passbook where you can see the transactions for the past 20 days.

Advertisement

 

Setting up is simple all you have to do is grant the app access to your contacts, location and media after which you need to Sign up as a Jio partner. As you sign up, you’ll be asked to enter your location. It will then give you an “mPIN” which will let you authenticate the recharges. 

 

To make your first recharge, you need to first load money into your wallet with available options as Rs 5,00, Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000. As you are adding the amount, you’ll see the actual balance increase by 4.16% which is your commission. 

 

You can then recharge other numbers by hitting “Recharge” on the home page after which you’ll be asked to enter the number, plan and your mPIN after which the recharge amount will be deducted from your wallet. 

 

The functionalities of this app are only for prepaid users only. You need to have a Jio number in order to be a Jio Partner.

What is the Upload speed offered by Jio Fiber?

Jio extends validity for JioPhone users, offering 100 minutes of calls and SMS till April 17 for free

How to recharge Reliance Jio number using an ATM?

Reliance Jio customers can now recharge their numbers from the nearest ATM

Coronavirus Impact: Reliance Jio offers free broadband, double data and more

Reliance Jio 4G data add-on plans offer 2x more data, off-net voice calls

Latest News from Reliance Jio

You might like this

Tags: Jio JioPOS Lite

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Google Hangouts Meet is now Google Meet

Facebook adds new quiet mode to its mobile app

Twitter to share personal data with advertisers:What does it mean for users?

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India

Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India
How to Use Zoom App?

How to Use Zoom App?
Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans
Whatsapp update limit of forward messages

Whatsapp update limit of forward messages
Indian Govt Fights back Coronavirus via Apps

Indian Govt Fights back Coronavirus via Apps
What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?

What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?

Latest Picture Story

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Top 10 things you can buy on Amazon during Coronavirus lockdown

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies