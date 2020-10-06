Advertisement

BSNL offering 25 Percent extra data on all prepaid plans, STVs

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 06, 2020 12:46 pm

BSNL prepaid mobile customers can enjoy 25% extra free data usage.
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced special festival season offer for all prepaid mobile customers on the celebration of their 20th foundation day by announcing BSNL additional data offer for its customers all over India.

On account of 'Customer Delight Month' BSNL is celebrating October 2020 by offering 25% extra free data usage on all prepaid plan vouchers and Data with STVs. This offer has been introduced until October 31 only.

The announcement comes via BSNL's Rajasthan, Punjab, and Telangana official Twitter handles. Also, a circular has also been put up on BSNL Tamil Nadu website announcing the same.

BSNL prepaid mobile customers can enjoy 25% extra free data usage on recharge online / at BSNL customer service center / BSNL channel partners / BSNL retail outlets / BSNL online recharge portal during the month of October 2020.

This scheme is applicable on all Corporate/circle plan vouchers and with Data offering special tariff vouchers i.e prepaid data stvs having data existing and new. This extra free data offer is applicable for BSNL prepaid mobile customers from 03-10-2020 to 31-10-2020 in all telecom circles that the telco operates in.

On completing of its 20 years after formation of as BSNL from Department of Telecommunications, BSNL CMD - Sri PK Purwar said that, BSNL will be celebrating October 2020 as 'Customer Delight Month' in all telecom circles.

 

BSNL earlier launched Rs 49 Special Tariff Voucher for prepaid users. Under this plan, users will get 2GB of data and 100 SMS. The pack comes with a validity of 28 days. It also offers 100 minutes of free calling and national roaming including Mumbai and Delhi with MTNL network. After the FUP is reached, BSNL will charge 45 paise per minute for the voice calls.

BSNL also once again extended Work@Home Broadband Plan till December 8. The Work@Home broadband plan offers 5GB of data per day to all users at a speed of 10Mbps. BSNL has also extended the availability of the Rs 499 Bharat Fiber broadband plan until December 12 in Kolkata, Sikkim, and West Bengal

