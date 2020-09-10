Advertisement

BSNL launches Rs 49 Special Tariff Voucher for prepaid users

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 10, 2020 3:47 pm

Activation of the STV49 is available through C-TOPUP, Selfcare and Webportal.
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced the launch of a new plan for its prepaid customers. The company has introduced a new Rs 49 Special Tariff Voucher (STV) for its users.

BSNL has announced the new development via a circular on the Chennai website. The plan has been introduced on a promotional basis for 90 days only (ie from 01.09.2020 to 29.11.2020) and at the moment it is available only in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles.

Under this plan, users will get 2GB of data and 100 SMS. The pack comes with a validity of 28 days. It also offers 100 minutes of free calling and national roaming including Mumbai and Delhi with MTNL network. After the FUP is reached, BSNL will charge 45 paise per minute for the voice calls.

The plan is useful for those people who don't use data much on their phones. BSNL notes that activation of the STV49 is available through C-TOPUP, Selfcare and Webportal. Under the selfcare method, users can send the message STV COMBO49 to 123 to activate the plan.

 

BSNL last month launched Rs 399 recharge plan with 1GB daily data and 80 days validity. BSNL also discontinued the Rs 399 tariff voucher and the Rs 1699 recharge plan in the two circles. The new BSNL Rs 399 plan offers unlimited voice calls which include MTNL network roaming area of Delhi and Mumbai as well. The FUP limit for voice calls is 250 outgoing minutes per day. After the daily FUP limit is reached, users will be charged at base plan tariff for the rest of the day till midnight.

The plan also offers 1GB of high-speed internet per day. Once the data limit is exhausted, users can surf the internet with reduced speed of 80kbps. Apart from data and voice calling benefits, the Rs 399 plan also offers free 100 free SMS messages per day, free BSNL tunes, and free Lokdhun content.

