  • 14:05 Mar 04, 2020

BSNL introduces Rs 551 prepaid plan with 5GB data per day

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 04, 2020 12:43 pm

The BSNL Rs 551 plan offers a whopping 5GB 2G/3G data per day for 90 days.
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced a new prepaid plan for its customers in India. Dubbed as Rs 551, the pack comes with a validity of 90 days.

 
The BSNL Rs 551 plan offers a whopping 5GB 2G/3G data per day for 90 days. So in total, the operator is offering 450GB of data. The plan is a data-only pack and it does not have voice calling or SMS benefits. So users will not be able to call or send SMS with this pack, reports TelecomTalk.

 

Recently, BSNL increased the validity of Rs 1,999 prepaid plan. Customers recharging Rs 1,999 prepaid recharging till February 29 will now get benefits for 436 days. To recall, the Rs 1999 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 365 days.  BSNL Rs 1999 plan is offering 3GB daily data, 250 minutes of unlimited voice calls to any network and 100 SMSes per day. Apart from these benefits, this plan also offers BSNL TV and BSNL Tunes subscriptions. After the 3GB data limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 80kbps.

Previously, BSNL launched 318 prepaid plan with a validity of 84 days. It is also a data-only STV and it does not offer with any voice calling or SMS benefits. The plan offers 2GB data per day i.e 168GB data benefit for a period of 84 days without any calling benefit. The speed is reduced after the FUP is reached, to 40kbps.

Besides the Rs 318 plan, BSNL also has other data-only plans like Rs 198 that offers a user 2GB data per day for 54 days and Rs 98 plan that comes with 2GB data per day and Eros Now subscription for 24 days. Another Rs 548 data pack comes with a whopping 5GB data per day and it comes with a validity of 90 days. Then there is recently launched Rs 998 data only prepaid pack offers 2GB data per day for 240 days.

