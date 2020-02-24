BSNL increases the validity of Rs 1,999 prepaid plan

BSNL has also announced an additional validity of 60 days for the Rs 1,999 plan

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) earlier increased the validity of its Rs 1,999 prepaid plan by 71 days, as a part of celebrating 71st Republic Day under the promotional basis until February 15. Now the operator has extended the availability of Rs 1,999 plan till February 29.



Apart from this, BSNL has also announced an additional validity of 60 days for the Rs 1,999 plan, and this offer will start from March 1, till March 31. The two offers are valid only in the Kerala circle for now.



Customers recharging Rs 1,999 prepaid recharging till February 29 will now get benefits for 436 days. To recall, the Rs 1999 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 365 days.

BSNL Rs 1999 plan is offering 3GB daily data, 250 minutes of unlimited voice calls to any network and 100 SMSes per day. Apart from these benefits, this plan also offers BSNL TV and BSNL Tunes subscriptions. After the 3GB data limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 80kbps.

BSNL recently launched Rs 318 prepaid plan with 168GB data. The Rs 318 plan comes with a validity of 84 days and it is a data-only STV. It it does not offer with any voice calling or SMS benefits. The plan offers 2GB data per day i.e 168GB data benefit for a period of 84 days without any calling benefit. The speed is reduced after the FUP is reached, to 40kbps.