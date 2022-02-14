BSNL launches Rs 666 prepaid plan offering 2GB data per day

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new prepaid recharge plan in India for its customers. The company has introduced Rs 666 prepaid plan which comes with 110 days validity on PAN India basis. Let’s take a look at the complete benefits of the plan offered to the users.

BSNL Rs 666 Plan Details

BSNL Rs 666 new prepaid plan comes with 2GB high-speed daily data which can be used across the entire validity period of 110 days. This means you get a total of 220GB data for the entire validity period.

Once the data limit is exhausted, users can surf the internet with reduced speed. This plan is now available across India where BSNL network is available. BSNL announced the new plan via a Twitter post. You can see the tweet below:

Apart from data, it offers unlimited calls to all networks and 100 SMS per day. Further, there is also free BSNL tunes and Eros Now a free Zing Music membership, and a free Hardy Game subscription bundled with the plan.

Interested customers can get the new Rs 666 prepaid recharge plan directly through the BSNL Web portal or self-care customer service. They can also send a message to +91 9414024365 on Whatsapp or dial 1503 from their BSNL lines to get more info about the plan.

Recently, BSNL launched Rs 197 recharge plan with 150 day validity. It offers 2GB of daily data but the 2GB daily data will be valid for the first 18 days only. After that, the data speed will drop down to 40Kbps only.

Apart from data, it offers unlimited calls to all networks and 100 SMS per day. But like data, the unlimited calling will be available only for 18 days. Now after that, you have to top-up the plan to make an outgoing call.