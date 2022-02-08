BSNL launches Rs 197 recharge plan with 150 day validity

State-run telco, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced a new recharge prepaid plan of Rs 197 for its customers. This plan comes with a validity of 150 days. Let’s take a look at the complete benefits of the plan offered to the users.

BSNL Rs 197 Plan Details



The BSNL Rs 197 recharge plan comes with a validity of 150 days and it offers 2GB of daily data. But there is a catch. The 2GB daily data will be valid for the first 18 days only. After that, the data speed will drop down to 40Kbps only.

Apart from data, it offers unlimited calls to all networks and 100 SMS per day. But like data, the unlimited calling will be available only for 18 days. Now after that, you have to top-up the plan to make an outgoing call.

The new BSNL Rs 197 prepaid recharge plan appears to be one of the most lucrative prepaid recharge plans in India. The plan will be useful for those users who want to recharge for a long-term.

Recently, BSNL started offering 5GB free data to new subscribers switching from other telecom operators. To avail the 5GB data benefit, users should have switched to BSNL from an existing service provider using mobile number portability (MNP). In addition, users have to share the reason for their switching their network.

Previously, BSNL revised its Rs 56, Rs 57, and Rs 58 recharge plans. BSNL is giving its special tariff voucher at Rs 54, which was previously priced at Rs 56. In addition, the plan gives 5,600 seconds of talk time to any network calls for eight days.

Further, BSNL has revised its STV priced at Rs 57, which is now priced at Rs 56. This plan offers customers 10GB of free data and the Zing music app for 10 days.