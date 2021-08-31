BSNL launches Rs 1498 annual data prepaid plan offering 2GB data per day

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new prepaid recharge plan in India for its customers with long-term validity and data benefits. The company has introduced Rs 1498 prepaid plan which comes with 365 days validity on PAN India basis. Let’s take a look at the complete benefits of the plan offered to the users.

BSNL Rs 1498 Plan Details

BSNL Rs 1498 new data STV plan comes with 2GB high-speed daily data which can be used across the entire validity period of 365 days. Once the data limit is exhausted, users can surf the internet with reduced speed of 40kbps. This plan is now available in most BSNL circles, including Assam, Gujarat, UP East and UP West, Kolkata, Telangana, and Karnataka, among others.

The plan is useful for those people who want to use data for a long period of time without recharging again and again. The plan does not offer voice calling or SMS benefits and it is only a data pack. The development was first noted by Kerala Telecom.

Interested customers can get the new Rs 1,498 prepaid recharge plan directly through the BSNL Web portal or self-care customer service. They can also send an SMS message “STVDATA1498” to 123.

In addition to the new Rs 1,498 prepaid plan, BSNL has brought a promotional offer for customers recharging with the Rs 2,399 voucher. These customers on recharging Rs 2,399 plan will get 90 days of additional validity. This plan otherwise carries a validity of 365 days.

Previously, BSNL launched Rs 447 recharge plan with 100GB data. This plan comes with a validity of 60 days and it offers a total of 100GB of data with no daily limit. Apart from data, it offers unlimited calls to all networks and 100 SMS per day. Further, there is also free BSNL tunes and Eros Now entertainment services bundled with the plan.