BSNL introduces Rs 18 combo plan with 1.8GB data per day

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 20, 2020 3:20 pm

The company has introduced a new Rs 18 combo plan for its users.
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced the launch of a new combo plan for its prepaid customers. The company has introduced a new Rs 18 combo plan for its users. 

 

Under this plan, users will get 1.8GB of data per day. The pack comes with a validity of just two days. It also offers 250 minutes of free calling to any network across India. The plan is available in most of the circles including Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Chennai, Daman and Diu, Karanataka, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Puducherry, Harayana, Goa, Gujarat and more. 

 

Meanwhile, the company has extended the 6 paisa cashback offer for its landline users. The offer is now available until May 31. BSNL Tamil Nadu official Twitter handle has announced this information. 

 

According to the offer, BSNL will offer 6 paise as cashback for making landline calls for more than five minutes. Users can avail this offer by simply sending an SMS ‘ACT 6 paisa’ to 9478053334 from their registered mobile number. The cashback offer is available for BSNL wireline, broadband and fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) users across the country. 

 

Meanwhile, the company has revised its prepaid plans to offer unlimited voice calling benefits. As per the circular posted by BSNL Chennai division, the company is offering unlimited voice call benefits on a total of 25 prepaid plans, prepaid vouchers and first recharge coupons. The company is offering free voice calls in home and national roaming including MTNL network roaming area of Mumbai and Delhi.

 

