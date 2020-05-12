BSNL revises prepaid plans to offer unlimited calling benefits and more

The company has further revealed that it is extending SMS benefits to Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) network as well.

Advertisement

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced that it is revising its prepaid plans to offer unlimited voice calls. The company has further revealed that it is extending SMS benefits to Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) network as well.

As per the circular posted by BSNL Chennai division, the company is offering unlimited voice call benefits on a total of 25 prepaid plans, prepaid vouchers and first recharge coupons. The company is offering free voice calls in home and national roaming including MTNL network roaming area of Mumbai and Delhi. The company has revealed that STV 99, STV 104, STV 349 and STV 447 will offer 250 minutes per day FUP limit.

The state-owned telecom operator has also revealed that it is providing 100 SMS messages per day on the MTNL roaming for customers using the Rs 97, Rs 118, Rs 187, Rs 199, Rs 247, Rs 298, Rs 349, Rs 399, Rs 447, Rs 499, and Rs 1,098 prepaid plans. It is also validr for PVs and FRVs which starts at Rs 106, Rs 107, Rs 153, Rs 186, Rs 365, Rs 429, Rs 485, Rs 666, Rs 997, Rs 1,699 and Rs 1,999.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, BSNL has reduced the validity of 96 prepaid recharge plan in Tamil Nadu circle. The prepaid voucher of Rs 96 is known as the Vasantham Gold plan or PV96. The Rs 96 plan now comes with a validity of 30 days. Earlier the same plan offering a validity of 90 days. It means the telco has reduced the validity of Vasantham Gold PV 96 Plan by 30 days.