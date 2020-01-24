  • 16:47 Jan 24, 2020

BSNL Rs 1999 prepaid plan reportedly comes with an increased validity period

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 24, 2020 4:26 pm

The new offer is said to be available from January 26.

 

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is reportedly offering increased validity of the Rs 1,99 prepaid plan. The new offer is said to be available from January 26. 

 

The company is increasing its validity as a part of celebrating 71st Republic Day. The prepaid plan will offer 71 days of extra validity under this offer. To recall, the Rs 1999 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 365 days. However, with the latest offer, users will get 436 days of validity. The offer is valid from January 26 and it will last until February, reports BSNL Teleservices blog. 

 

Coming to the benefits, customers will get 3GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls to any network, and 100 SMS messages per day. The plan also offers free BSNL Tunes and BSNL TV subscription.

 

Meanwhile, the company has reduced the validity of some prepaid plans in the country. The state-owned operator has reduced the validity of 153, Rs 75 and Rs 74 prepaid plans.

 

To start with, the Rs 153 prepaid plan, the brand has reduced the validity by half and it now comes with 90 days of validity. The prepaid plan offers 1.5GB of data per day along with unlimited voice calls on local and STD networks including Mumbai and Delhi. Users will also get free PRBT, which is valid for 28 days.

 

Moving on, the Rs 75 and Rs 74 prepaid plans now come with 90 days of validity. The packs earlier used to offer 180 days of validity. The Rs 75 prepaid plan offers 10GB of data along with unlimited calling benefit. It also offers 500 SMS and the company will offer these freebies for 15 days.

 

