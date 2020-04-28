BSNL discontinues Amazon Prime subscription for its mobile and landline postpaid customers

BSNL offered one year of free Amazon Prime subscription to both postpaid and broadband customers.

State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has discontinued the Amazon Prime promotional offer for its mobile and landline postpaid customers till further notice.



BSNL Kerala website is running a message which states that “The amazon prime subscription along with all broadband plans above Rs 750 is no longer available“. This development was first reported by OnlyTech.



Additionally, BSNL Kerala Twitter handle has also confirmed the same while replying to a user if the offer was still available or not. The telco replied that "The Amazon Prime one year subscription promotional offer is discontinued till further notice please."

The Amazon Prime one year subscription promotional offer is discontinued till further notice please. — BSNL_Kerala (@BSNL_KL) April 26, 2020





It is, however, to be noticed that BSNL has not provided any notification about the closure of Amazon Prime subscription to any of its customers. The page meant for managing Amazon Prime membership on BSNL website is no longer accessible by customers now.



BSNL recently extended Work@Home broadband offer till May 19. The plan offers 5GB of data per day to all users at a speed of 10Mbps. After the 5GB data is exhausted in a day, the speeds will drop to 1 Mbps. The plan is free and there is no installation or security deposit involved.