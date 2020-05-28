Advertisement

BSNL launches Rs 1,498 prepaid Special Tariff Voucher offering 91GB

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 28, 2020 3:32 pm

Latest News

BSNL Rs 1498 new data STV plan comes with 91GB of data which can be used across the entire validity period of 365 days.
Advertisement

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new prepaid Special Tariff Voucher (STV) in India for its customers with long-term validity and data benefits. The company has introduced Rs 1498 prepaid plan which comes with 365 days validity.

BSNL Rs 1498 new data STV plan comes with 91GB of data which can be used across the entire validity period of 365 days, as per TelecomTalk. The plan is useful for those people who want to use data for a long period of time without recharging again and again. The plan does not offer voice calling or SMS benefits and it is only a data pack.

Apart from that, the company has announced that it is providing Google Home Mini and Nest Mini to its broadband customers. The broadband plans start at Rs 799 monthly rental and they offer unlimited calling and data benefits. This offer is valid for both existing and new customers.

Meanwhile, BNSL recently launched Rs 786, Rs 2399 and Rs 699 prepaid plans. BSNL has also again extended Work@Home broadband plan validity until June 20. The plan offers 5GB of data per day to all users at a speed of 10Mbps. After the 5GB data is exhausted in a day, the speeds will drop to 1 Mbps.
The Rs 786 has been specially launched for the occasion of Eid-ul-fitr and comes with a validity of 90 days from the date of recharge and it offers a talktime of 786 and 30GB data.

BSNL Rs 699 prepaid recharge is a semi-annual plan with a validity of 180 days. This plan offers 500MB data per day, 100SMS per day and unlimited calls to any network.

BSNL Rs 2399 long term prepaid plan comes with a validity of 600 days from the day of recharge. It offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and BSNL Tunes for 60 days. It does not come with any data benefits.

BSNL revises prepaid plans to offer unlimited calling benefits and more

BSNL extends 6 paise cashback offer for landline users

BSNL introduces Rs 18 combo plan with 1.8GB data per day

BSNL revises Rs 198 data plan to offer free caller tunes

BSNL launches Rs 2399, Rs 699 and Rs 786 recharge plans, extends Work@Home broadband plan validity

Latest News from BSNL

You might like this

Tags: BSNL prepaid plan BSNL BSNL plans operator news BSNL Rs 1498

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Airtel partners with Nodwin Gaming to launch Airtel India Esports Tour

D2H introduces its new digital assistant, DIA, in India

Reliance JioFiber offers double data benefits on annual subscription

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air
New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles

New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles
My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies