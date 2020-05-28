BSNL launches Rs 1,498 prepaid Special Tariff Voucher offering 91GB

BSNL Rs 1498 new data STV plan comes with 91GB of data which can be used across the entire validity period of 365 days.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new prepaid Special Tariff Voucher (STV) in India for its customers with long-term validity and data benefits. The company has introduced Rs 1498 prepaid plan which comes with 365 days validity.



BSNL Rs 1498 new data STV plan comes with 91GB of data which can be used across the entire validity period of 365 days, as per TelecomTalk. The plan is useful for those people who want to use data for a long period of time without recharging again and again. The plan does not offer voice calling or SMS benefits and it is only a data pack.



Apart from that, the company has announced that it is providing Google Home Mini and Nest Mini to its broadband customers. The broadband plans start at Rs 799 monthly rental and they offer unlimited calling and data benefits. This offer is valid for both existing and new customers.



Meanwhile, BNSL recently launched Rs 786, Rs 2399 and Rs 699 prepaid plans. BSNL has also again extended Work@Home broadband plan validity until June 20. The plan offers 5GB of data per day to all users at a speed of 10Mbps. After the 5GB data is exhausted in a day, the speeds will drop to 1 Mbps.

The Rs 786 has been specially launched for the occasion of Eid-ul-fitr and comes with a validity of 90 days from the date of recharge and it offers a talktime of 786 and 30GB data.



BSNL Rs 699 prepaid recharge is a semi-annual plan with a validity of 180 days. This plan offers 500MB data per day, 100SMS per day and unlimited calls to any network.



BSNL Rs 2399 long term prepaid plan comes with a validity of 600 days from the day of recharge. It offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and BSNL Tunes for 60 days. It does not come with any data benefits.



