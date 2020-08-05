Advertisement

BSNL 200Mbps broadband plan expanded to more circles

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 05, 2020 4:02 pm

Latest News

BSNL offers one month, three months and four months of complimentary service to the users subscribing to annual, biennial and triennial packs of the Fibro Combo ULD 1999 CS55 plan.
Advertisement

BSNL recently reintroduced its 200Mbps broadband plan in the Telangana circle till October 19, 2020. Now BSNL has extended the plan to Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Lakshadweep circles on a promotional basis.

The plan is dubbed as ‘Fibro Combo ULD 1999 CS55’ and BSNL users in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Lakshadweep circles can subscribe to the 1500GB CS55 plan till October 5, 2020.

BSNL 200Mbps broadband plan offers up to 200Mbps speeds and it comes with up to 1500GB of data. Once the data limit is exhausted, users can surf the internet with reduced speed of 2Mbps.

The monthly plan also offers unlimited local and STD voice calling to any network. Similar to other circles, BSNL users in the Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Lakshadweep circles can subscribe to the 200 Mbps plan on a semi-annual, annual, biennial and triennial basis, reports Telecom Talk.

BSNL offers one month, three months and four months of complimentary service to the users subscribing to annual, biennial and triennial packs of the Fibro Combo ULD 1999 CS55 plan.

The semi-annual pack of the 1500GB CS55 plan is priced at Rs 11,994, the annual pack is priced at Rs 23,988 while the biennial and triennial pack of this plan carry a price tag of Rs 47,976 and Rs 71,964 respectively.

Previously, BSNL extended the availability of Rs 600 broadband plan for its customers until October 27 across the country. The promotional plan was earlier said to expire on July 27. The plan is dubbed as ‘300 GB CUL CS346’ and it offers up to 40Mbps speeds and it comes with up to 300GB of data. Once the data limit is exhausted, users can surf the internet with reduced speed of 2Mbps.

BSNL extends 6 paise cashback offer until June 30

BSNL extends Work@Home broadband plan, 6 paise cashback offer again, reintroduces Rs 299 and Rs 491 Plans

BSNL extends 6 paise cashback offer, Rs 600 broadband plan

BSNL re-introduces 200Mbps broadband plan

Latest News from BSNL

You might like this

Tags: BSNL

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Jio revises Rs 501, Rs 1,101 and Rs 1,201 packs

Airtel Digital TV customers can now upgrade to Xstream Box at Rs 1500

Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea latest recharge plans: Here’s a full list

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 interesting facts about Asus ROG Series

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Top 5 Alternatives for Realme 6i

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

15 Chinese apps banned, Mi Stick, Google Speaker, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Realme, Xiaomi

15 Chinese apps banned, Mi Stick, Google Speaker, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series, Realme, Xiaomi
Tech News Roundup: Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, Realme V5, Lava Z66, Whatsapp, Samsung offer, Oneplus Nord, Google Pixel 4a

Tech News Roundup: Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, Realme V5, Lava Z66, Whatsapp, Samsung offer, Oneplus Nord, Google Pixel 4a
Buying Guide: Laptop and TWS

Buying Guide: Laptop and TWS
Colour TV import banned in India, Jio wants 2G free India, Lava z66 delayed?, Nokia TV, Xiaomi tempered glass

Colour TV import banned in India, Jio wants 2G free India, Lava z66 delayed?, Nokia TV, Xiaomi tempered glass
Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 1st Impression
Tech News roundup: Vodafone new prepaid plan, Lava phone listed, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Tecno Spark 6 Air

Tech News roundup: Vodafone new prepaid plan, Lava phone listed, Samsung Galaxy M31s, Tecno Spark 6 Air

Latest Picture Story

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies