BSNL 200Mbps broadband plan expanded to more circles

BSNL offers one month, three months and four months of complimentary service to the users subscribing to annual, biennial and triennial packs of the Fibro Combo ULD 1999 CS55 plan.

BSNL recently reintroduced its 200Mbps broadband plan in the Telangana circle till October 19, 2020. Now BSNL has extended the plan to Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Lakshadweep circles on a promotional basis.



The plan is dubbed as ‘Fibro Combo ULD 1999 CS55’ and BSNL users in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Lakshadweep circles can subscribe to the 1500GB CS55 plan till October 5, 2020.



BSNL 200Mbps broadband plan offers up to 200Mbps speeds and it comes with up to 1500GB of data. Once the data limit is exhausted, users can surf the internet with reduced speed of 2Mbps.



The monthly plan also offers unlimited local and STD voice calling to any network. Similar to other circles, BSNL users in the Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Lakshadweep circles can subscribe to the 200 Mbps plan on a semi-annual, annual, biennial and triennial basis, reports Telecom Talk.



The semi-annual pack of the 1500GB CS55 plan is priced at Rs 11,994, the annual pack is priced at Rs 23,988 while the biennial and triennial pack of this plan carry a price tag of Rs 47,976 and Rs 71,964 respectively.





Previously, BSNL extended the availability of Rs 600 broadband plan for its customers until October 27 across the country. The promotional plan was earlier said to expire on July 27. The plan is dubbed as ‘300 GB CUL CS346’ and it offers up to 40Mbps speeds and it comes with up to 300GB of data. Once the data limit is exhausted, users can surf the internet with reduced speed of 2Mbps.