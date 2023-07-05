Boult Striker Plus smartwatch debuts in India

Boult Striker Plus smartwatch has launched in India with an aim to compete with the likes of Fire-boltt, BoAt and Noise. The Striker Plus has a 1.39-inch display with an HD resolution and 350 nits peak brightness. The smartwatch is also IP67-certified dust and water-resistant. Read on to know more about the watch.

Boult Striker Plus: Price

The Boult Striker Plus is priced at Rs 1,299 and is offered in black, blue, emerald, and white colours. The smartwatch can be purchased from the brand’s website and Flipkart.

Boult Striker Plus: Specifications

The Striker Plus smartwatch offers features like a heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, blood pressure monitor, menstrual cycle tracker, and sleep monitor. It also offers breath training along with sedentary reminders. The wearable can track more than 120 sports modes like cricket, basketball, yoga, running, cycling etc.

Read More: BoAt Xtend Plus smartwatch announced in India

The watch has a round design with a button on the right side. Users can choose from over 150 watch faces and also explore multiple UI themes. The button on the right can also be used to access voice assistants such as Google Assistant.

The smartwatch further sports a 1.39-inch HD Display with 350 nits of brightness. It is equipped with a built-in microphone and speaker enabling bluetooth calling support. Alongside, it gets a dial pad, contacts sync, and recent logs. The watch connects wirelessly via Bluetooth 5.1. It also packs features like a notification display, voice assistant, weather updates, find my phone, and more. The watch is IP67 rated also.