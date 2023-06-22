BoAt Xtend Plus smartwatch announced in India

BoAt has announced a new smartwatch in India, called the Xtend Plus, that offers bluetooth calling support and a health monitoring suite. This launch comes a week after boAt announced its Ultima Call smartwatch, that has the ability to track up to 700 sports modes. Read on to know more about the watch.

BoAt Xtend Plus: Price

The boAt Xtend Plus smartwatch will be available from Amazon at an introductory starting price of Rs 2,299 beginning June 26, at 12 P.M. IST. The watch’ silicon strap variant comes in pink, black, and blue colours, while the metallic strap variant comes in silver and the leather strap variant comes in brown.

BoAt Xtend Plus: Specifications

The new smartwatch from boAt sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED 2.5D curved screen with peak brightness of 700 nits and 100+ customizable watch faces. It also comes with Bluetooth calling support, thanks to the in-built mic and speaker. It also has a Dial Pad, and the ability to save up to 20 contacts.

The smartwatch offers a suite of health monitoring features such as a heart rate tracker, SpO2 monitor, guided breathing, menstrual cycle tracking and support for 100+ sports modes. The watch has a claimed battery life of up to 7 days and up to 2 days with Bluetooth calling.

Other convenient features include Smart Notifications, Sedentary remainder, Find My Phone, Weather, Music control, camera control, Timer, Stopwatch, and Alarms. Lastly, the watch is IP68 rated for resistance against dust and water.