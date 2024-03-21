Boult Products Are Better In Quality Than BoAt, Noise: Varun Gupta

The TWS earbuds and smartwatch segments are gaining immense traction in India, especially due to the Make in India push. Additionally, this segment is dominated by Indian brands that have recently started promoting India as a manufacturing hub. Boult Audio, which ranks in India’s top 3 hearables brands, claims to be better than Noise and BoAt.

Why is Boult better than Noise and BoAt?

”Our products have over 3 million ratings on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, which is a first for a brand in this segment. Moreover, our average rating score is above 4 stars, which itself speaks for the superior quality of our products”, said Varun Gupta, CEO and Founder, Boult Audio to The Mobile Indian.

Gupta further added, “The quality of our products is better than that of Noise and BoAt.”

According to the February 2024 IDC report, Boult Audio is the second-largest player in the TWS wearables category, just below BoAt in terms of market share.

Gupta also said to improve teh quality and experience of Boult products the company is working on bringing AI to audio products to access the AI assistant with a tap on the earbud.

Reason Behind Boult’s Success

Gupta attributes the brand’s success to its consistent support for the Make in India initiative over the past six and a half years. He claims by doing so, the brand has been able to conduct in-house research and development, which helps it better cater to the needs of Indian consumers. He added, ” Boult has its own team of industrial designers, allowing them to create unique product designs. Their aim is to develop products that resonate with Indian consumers, inspiring them to choose Boult over competitors.”

Boult doesn’t get involved in private labelling practices like selling a product from a Chinese supplier under its own name, clarified Gupta. It works with its Proprietary teams to make high-quality products for consumers.

Plans for International Expansion

Boult Audio also harbours international aspirations as well as they are already selling products in one European country and one Asian. Gupta said, “We are not just eyeing the International market for expansion; rather, we are also focussing on Make from India for the same.”

He said, “Even when we expand to other regions, every product will be designed and developed in India and will then be shipped to other regions.”

Boult Smartwatches: What is different?

Gupta is of the opinion that many brands in India do not work on the hardware quality of the watch, such as the quality of the Sensors being used, due to which there’s a big gap in the accuracy of the data that’s being measured through the consumer’s wrist.

He further added, “Apart from hardware, they also do not work on software, which is vital for such a product because that needs to be perfectly in sync with the hardware to give accurate readings on the vitals”.

“We deliberately entered the smartwatch market later than our competitors, in late 2022, so that we could identify the gaps that other brands had overlooked and create a product that would not disappoint our customers,” said Gupta.

Talking about future plans, Gupta said that Boult’s upcoming smartwatches will feature AI capabilities, allowing users to interact with AI directly from their wrist.

Partnership with other brands for bundle offers

Boult Audio is planning to collaborate with brands outside its own category, such as laptop manufacturers, to offer its TWS earbuds as part of a bundle deal with laptops from those brands. Gupta hinted that there will be some significant announcements in May that will be of interest to consumers.