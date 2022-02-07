Boult Audio ProBass Curve X Bluetooth neckband headset launched for Rs 999

Boult Audio has today announced the launch of ‘ProBass Curve X’ at Rs 999 on Amazon. The Boult Audio ProBass Curve X Bluetooth neckband will be available in two colours – Black and Blue. The product comes with a 1- year standard industry warranty.

Boult Audio ProBass Curve X Features

The latest edition comes with IPX5 water resistance rating that can handle splashes and sweat during intense workout sessions without any disruptions. As per the company, the earphones are designed to give an ultimate sound experience with advanced features.

The ProBass Curve X is dedicated to deliver 15 hours of playtime. The light weight earphones are supported by ear fins for snug fit so that the earphones don’t fall off while you’re exercising.

In addition, it also blocks the external noises and gives the user a richer bass beat experience. Further, the new earphones have adjustable clip and flexible neckband for a more customized fit that is compatible with the size of your neck.

Additionally, the earphones also boasts the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology. The device carries a ergonomic and comfortable design with soft silicon band and in-line controls. It comes with flexible and lightweight soft silicon band. The extra-soft silicone ear tips and ear fins ensure a good grip and all-day comfort.

Furthermore, the earphones can play upto 10 hours within 10 minutes of super fast charge. Ensuring high sound quality, Curve X comes with high-class drivers and electronics with superior build quality.

Moreover, the magnetic earbuds are designed to keep its wires from tangling when not in use. Lastly, the entire body is IPX5 water and sweat resistant.