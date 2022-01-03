Boult Audio launches ProBass ZCharge Wireless Earphones in India

Boult Audio today launched ProBass ZCharge wireless in-ear earphones in India. These earphones come with 40-hours of battery life along with the Type-C charging port, extra bass signature sound and environmental noise cancellation. The earphones also support fast charging.

The Boult Audio ProBass ZCharge in-ear earphones will be available in three colours – Black, Red and Blue for an exclusive price of Rs 1,299 on Amazon.in, and with a 1-year standard industry warranty.

Boult ProBass ZCharge Features

The newly launched earphones feature a battery life that can go on for 40 hours of non-stop playback.The ProBass ZCharge further comes with fast Type-C port charging. With 10 minutes of charging, Boult claims that you can get a 15-hour playback time without needing to recharge again.

The Boult Audio ProBass ZCharge also boasts the latest Bluetooth 5.2 technology. The device carries a ergonomic and comfortable design with soft silicon band and In-line control. The silicon band is sweat-resistant, flexible and lightweight while the soft silicone ear tips and ear fins ensure a good grip. Moreover, the magnetic earbuds are designed to keep its wires from tangling when not in use. Lastly, the entire body is IPX5 water and sweat resistant so you can wear them during workouts or outdoor runs.

These earphones come with 14.2 mm drivers and aerospace-grade alloy micro-woofers that produce a rich and precise audio signature. And lastly, the Boult Audio ProBass ZCharge also packs in some extra features including a simple tap that can help you with a hands-free experience with help from your favourite voice assistant. You can ask for directions, change music tracks or dial back home with just your voice.

Boult Audio has been a known brand when it comes to audio products. Back in October, it launched a pair of wireless speakers that came equipped with twin 57mm large drivers with Bass Radiators and IPX5 certification.