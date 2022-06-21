Fire-Boltt launches Ninja Bell smartwatch in India

Fire-Boltt today announced the expansion of its flagship Ninja Series with the launch of Ninja Bell smartwatch exclusively on Flipkart. The smartwatch is packed in a metal case and sports a crown-cut ring on the side to toggle through the menus. The watch also supports bluetooth calling.

Priced at Rs 3,499, the watch is already available for purchase exclusively via Flipkart. It is available in Black, Blue, Grey, Rose Gold, Green and Dark Mauve colour options. The watch, at the time of writing this article, is listed for Rs 2,999 on the e-commerce platform.

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Bell comes with voice assistant which enables users to access dial pad, call history, sync contacts as well as make and receive calls from the watch by passing on verbal instruction. Moreover, it sports a touchscreen LCD display of 1.69” which has a resolution of 240 x 280 pixels.

One can answer & make calls directly from the Smartwatch with in built speaker & microphone. You can also listen to songs on this smartwatch. Then there’s Split Display Easy Access so the user can easily land on any function in a click, without the need to search it from the menu.

The smartwatch is IP68 waterproof, which means the watch can sustain splashes and moisture due to sweat or rain. Regular features like camera control and music control through the watch, smart notification right on the watch are present. The watch has inbuilt games as well. Furthermore, the Ninja Bell smartwatch has a runtime of up to 25 days.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Bell tracks your heart rate for 24 hours continuously & blood oxygen levels using the SpO2 sensor. The watch comes with more than 60 sports mode to track. The watch also has support for 100 watch faces.