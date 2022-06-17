HomeNewsBoAt Xtend Sport Smartwatch launched in India with 700+ Active modes

BoAt Xtend Sport Smartwatch launched in India with 700+ Active modes

This new smartwatch has 700+ Active fitness modes.

By The Mobile Indian Network
BoAt Xtend Sport Smartwatch

Highlights

BoAt has launched yet another smartwatch in India, called Xtend Sport. BoAt has equipped the smartwatch with a whopping 700+ active fitness modes that can be tracked. Apart from that, the watch gets features such as fast charging, battery life up to seven days and more.

The Xtend Sport smartwatch comes in three colours – Ashen Grey, Classic Black, and Cool Blue. It will be available on Amazon.in and boAt-lifestyle.com starting 17th June, 12pm for an introductory price of Rs 2,499.

BoAt Xtend Sport Smartwatch Specifications

The USP of the smartwatch is its ability to track 700+ sports modes including 700+ Active Fitness modes including strength and cardiovascular activities such as Dance, Cricket, Ballet, Running, Boxing, and more. BoAt Xtend Sport is also capable of tracking low and moderate-intensity activities such as Cooking, Skateboarding, Meditating, Playing Instruments, and Gardening amongst others, says BoAt.

The basics of a smartwatch including 24 Hour heart rate sensor, SpO2 monitor and a Pedometer are all included in the BoAt Xtend Sport. The smartwatch pairs via the boAt Crest App which tracks and maps your health data. BoAt also provides you with the ability to share your progress with your friends and family so they can also join your routine.

Then there’s also a feature called Wellness Crew Guardians that allows you to track the health and fitness data of those you care about. The watch is IP67 water-resistant and sports a 500-nit 1.69” HD display.

Xtend Sport ships with boAt ASAP charge that can charge the battery in 30 minutes and gives you a claimed runtime of up to 7 days. Other additional features include 100+ watch faces, Live Cricket Scores, Calls, Text and Notifications, Curated Controls, Sedentary Alerts, and much more.

