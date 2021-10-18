Boult Audio launches Bassbox Arc, Bassbox Verve Portable Wireless Speakers

Boult Audio has announced the launch of portable wireless speakers ‘BassBox Arc’ and ‘BassBox Verve’ speakers. These are equipped with twin 57mm large drivers with Bass Radiators and IPX5- certification. The BassBox Arc and BassBox Verve also come with the latest wireless connectivity.

The BassBox Arc (5W) and BassBox Verve (10W) Personal Portable Wireless Speakers will be available for a price of Rs 999 and Rs 1299 respectively, on Flipkart.com. The speakers come with a standard industry warranty of 1 year. Using Bluetooth 5.0, ensuring the fastest pairing and strong signals over a longer operation range from the source.

BassBox Arc is cylindrical-shaped, while the Verve is a rectangular cuboid-shaped speaker, and both are built with a robust body. Wrapped with fabrics for a premium look, the top and bottom (and sides respectively), are equipped with rubber for additional grip while also preventing it from accidental damage. The entire shell is also IPX5-certified which ensures the speaker is safe from water and dust.

The BassBox Verve additionally sports a modern look with large volume buttons on the fabric and a red nylon strap on its side that adds an elegant styling. The two wireless speakers are packed with number features. These also promise a long-lasting performance with an 8-hour claimed battery life.

Inside that rugged BassBox Arc’s enclosure is a 50mm driver. The BassBox Verve on the other hand offers twin 57mm drivers along with a Bass Radiator. The BassBox Arc and BassBox Verve feature 5W and 10W high-fidelity amplifier respectively.

Boult says that these are finely tuned to perform with zero distortion even at the highest volume. The BassBox Verve additionally features a USB port and a microSD card slot. Boult recently also launched its new AirBass SoulPods in India. These come with touch sensitive body and 6-hour battery.