Boult Audio AirBass SoulPods launched in India

Boult Audio today launched its first ever Active Noise Cancellation offering – AirBass SoulPods. The SoulPods offers a 24-hour battery life without compromising on performance, says the audio company.

The Boult Audio AirBass SoulPods ANC TWS Earbuds will be featured in Black and White colours. It will be available for a price of Rs 2,499 for a limited time on Flipkart.com with a standard industry warranty of 1 year.

The AirBass SoulPods feature the latest in Bluetooth technology that comprises a high-end Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) chip and 10mm driver. And there’s also the Ambient Mode that allows you to be aware of your surroundings by disabling ANC at the touch of a button.

The AirBass SoulPods has a uniquely built design that’s crafted for high ergonomics, as per the company’s claims. It features an angled bud with extra-soft silicone tips for added comfort during long use. The body is built with an ABS shell which also protects it from water and sweat

The earbuds are also touch-sensitive so you can conveniently use your fingertips to adjust the volume, change tracks, attend calls or command your voice assistant.

The latest in Bluetooth technology helps in faster pairing and stable connectivity over longer distances but also saves on power. With the charging case, you can get a total of 24 hours of playtime with the AirBass SoulPods. Moreover, each bud can run for up to 6 hours non-stop on a single charge. The buds are equipped with a Type-C port for charging.

Last week, Boult also launched the AirBass GearPods. The TWS earbuds feature a battery life of 32 hours in total. In addition, it is offering a 8 hours of runtime on a single charge. The buds are priced at Rs 999. The TWS earbuds come with a set of micro-woofers.