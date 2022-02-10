Boult Audio launches AirBass Z1 TWS earbuds in India

Boult Audio has officially announced the latest version of ‘AirBass Z1’ TWS earbuds in India. The latest earbuds from Boult Audionare equipped with Type-C fast charging and offers total playback of up to 24 hours. Equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, these TWS earbuds ensure fast pairing and strong signals over a longer operating range from the source.

The Boult Audio ‘AirBass Z1’ TWS earbuds will be available in premium Grey and Olive Green finish and for an exclusive price of Rs 1499 on Amazon.in. The product carries a 1-year standard industry warranty period.

Boult Audio AirBass Z1 Specifications, Design

The new Boult Audio TWS earbuds are crafted with transcending aesthetics. Additionally, the IPX5 water and dust resistance ensure that the earbuds can be worn in mild showers or during sweaty workouts. The company says that it is designed with high ergonomics in mind with lightweight materials for prolonged use without causing any wearing fatigue to the user.

The unique design also helps with passive noise cancellation that blocks ambient noise so you can enjoy your music or videos or be uninterrupted during important calls.

The Boult Audio AirBass Z1 TWS earbuds sport 10mm dynamic drivers for enhanced experience. Built on Bluetooth v5.1, the buds can quickly pair with the connected device. It also has a stronger connection even at longer distances of up to 10 meters.

Lastly, the AirBass Z1 delivers a total playback time of 24 hours. They are armed with Fast Charging & offers a total of 100 minutes playback time in just 15 minutes of charge.