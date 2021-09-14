Boult AirBass XPods TWS earbuds launched in India

Boult Audio today launched its latest TWS offering, the ‘AirBass XPods’ in India. Each bud is designed with an oval shape offering a snug fit into the ear canal for extra comfort and added noise isolation, says the company.

The Boult Audio AirBass XPods TWS Earbuds come in Black & White colours. It will be available for an exclusive launch price of Rs 999 for a limited time on Flipkart.com. In addition, Boult Audio offers a standard industry warranty of 1 year on the earbuds.

The Boult Audio AirBass XPods sport large full-range 13mm drivers. The earbuds have a long stem with sensitive microphones that ensure the enhanced audio quality during voice and video chats. The stems also feature touch controls.

One can Answer or reject calls, adjust the volume, control your music tracks or talk to your phone’s voice assistant using touch or tap. In addition, the AirBass XPods have a Bluetooth v5.1 chip that offers faster pairing and connectivity even at longer distances of up to 10 meters.

The AirBass XPods is designed with an IPX5 body. They have a runtime of 5 hours on a single charge. The carrying case can recharge the buds thrice to give you a total battery life of up to 20 hours. The earbuds case can be charged with a USB-C cable.

Boult recently launched the AirBass Encore TWS earbuds as well. The earbuds have an IPX7 rating making them water-resistant. Each bud also sports touch controls that help with a hands-free experience, be it adjusting the audio volume, skipping tracks, answering or rejecting calls or simply calling out to your voice assistant.

The AirBass Encore is designed using a unique oval-shaped bud with a nozzle angled at 60°. The nozzle, along with soft silicone ear tips, additionally isolates ambient noise to ensure clear audio performance.