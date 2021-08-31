Boult launches AirBass Encore TWS earbuds with ENC

Boul today announced the launch of AirBass Encore, its latest TWS offering. The new TWS earbuds tout some of the latest technologies. These include quad microphones for ENC, a USB Type-C port for faster charging, and more.

The earbuds are available in White and Black variants. Further, Boult Audio AirBass Encore TWS ENC earbuds will be available at an introductory price of Rs 1,999 on Amazon. Moreover, they will come with a 1-year standard industry warranty.

The AirBass Encore is designed using a unique oval-shaped bud with a nozzle angled at 60°. The nozzle along with soft silicone ear tips additionally isolates ambient noise to ensure clear audio performance. Built using quad microphones, the Encore helps cut out environmental noises.

As for the audio performance, each bud is equipped with an aerospace-grade AL-alloy-encased microwoofer. “It enhances the bass reproduction whilst ensuring clear mids and sharp highs for an immersive soundstage”, says Boult.

The earbuds have an IPX7 rating making them water resistant. Each bud also sports touch controls that help with a hands-free experience, be it adjusting the audio volume, skipping tracks, answering or rejecting calls or simply calling out to your voice assistant.

With a six-hour run time on a single charge and an additional six recharges within the charging case, the TWS earbuds promise 36 hours of entertainment or calls. Using USB Type-C fast charging technology, the earbuds and carry case can recharge themselves entirely in under 90 minutes.

A week ago, the company launched the ProBass Qcharge wireless earphones. The wireless earphones feature a battery life that can go on for 24 hours. The USP of the ProBass Qcharge is its Type-C port. It allows the battery to charge from 0 to 100% in just 30 minutes. You can get a 15-hour battery life with a 5-minute charge.