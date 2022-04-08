Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones launched in India

Bose has launched a new pair of active noise cancellation headphones in India called the Bose QuietComfort 45. The product comes with Bluetooth 5.1, active noise cancellation, QUIET and AWARE modes, up to 24 hours of battery life, and much more.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 is available from Amazon India at an introductory price of Rs 32,900. It comes in Triple Black and White Smoke.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Specifications

The Bose QuietComfort 45 come with a lightweight design and earcups cushions made of synthetic leather. The headband is made from glass-filled nylon to protect the headphones from being damaged during falls. Further, the Acoustic Noise Cancelling feature intelligently cancels outside noise.

Users can choose between two modes of noise cancellation, including Quiet Mode and Aware Mode. The Aware mode uses the mics and feeds the outside noise into your ear. The Quiet Mode does the opposite and enables full noise cancellation. For wireless connectivity, the QC45 from Bose support Bluetooth 5.1 that offers up to a 30-feet wireless connectivity range.

These headphones also provide an enhanced calling experience. A quad mic setup allows for improved voice pickup. There’s a dedicated noise-rejecting algorithm that is supposed to cancel out environmental sounds for clearer calling quality. You can pair up to two devices at once and seamlessly switch between them.

As far as battery life is concerned, the company claims a runtime of up to 24 hours on a single charge. And they charge via USB-C for up to 2.5 hours. So a quick, 15-minute charge gives you up to 2.5 hours of playtime. Or you can also plug in the included audio cable to listen for even longer in wired mode. Furthermore, the headphones can be tuned further using the Bose Music app.