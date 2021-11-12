TWS Patent War: Bose is on top, followed by Apple

While wired earphones have had popularity because of latency-free experience and superior audio quality, truly wireless earbuds have also gained momentum during the past years. A boom in TWS product launches was observed once Apple introduced its first generation of AirPods. However, the first true wireless earphones (W800 BT) were developed by the Japanese brand – Onkyo back in 2015.

While the TWS earphones are gaining popularity due to their wireless connectivity and good audio quality, this technology has not reached its full potential yet. As a result, it is anticipated to witness research to improve noise cancellation, low battery life, range, sound quality, and product fit.

As per a recent Bloomberg Research Report, the global True Wireless Headphone market size is predicted to reach USD 18 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of nearly 20% during the period 2021-2026. Some key players in the TWS segment include Apple, Bose, Jabra, Samsung, Bragi, and Sennheiser, Skullcandy, and more.

Most Preferred Hearables Brand Is…

A counterpoint research study mentions that Apple is the most preferred hearable brand in the United States. This is because Airpods provide more comfort, better fit and sound quality as compared to other companies. Besides Apple, other companies leading the hearables’ market include Sony, Samsung, BOSE, and Beats.

Who wins the patent filing race?

As per Sagacious Research (Sagacious IP) data, technology giants such as Apple, Oticon, Bose, Dolby, and Sony are leading the patent filing race, with maximum ultra-wideband (UWB) patents filed since 2000 till date. The results showed that Bose bagged the top spot for filing 355 TWS-related patent families, followed by Apple at 331, and Oticon at 314. At the bottom sat Qualcomm with 157 patent families.

Source: Sagacious IP

According to Sagacious IP’s internal research, the U.S. appears to be the jurisdiction with the highest share (more than 10,000 patent families) of patent filings in the TWS domain. The country is followed by Europe (over 5,000 patent families), and China (over 4,000 patent families). Conversely, India had only a 2% share in the Jurisdiction-wise Distribution of TWS-related Patent Filings.

TWS earbuds are progressing at a high pace, and at the same time, they are also super convenient. It is better than wired earphones that often get strangled with other things in your pocket or maybe in your purse or a backpack. We feel that everyone will adapt to them soon and will love it.