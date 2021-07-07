BoAt Xtend smartwatch launched in India

BoAt today announced the launch of their newest smartwatch called ‘Xtend’. The smartwatch comes with built-in Alexa support and a plethora of onboard sensors and health monitors.

The boAt XTEND will be available at an introductory price of Rs 2999 with a 1-year warranty period starting 7th July at 12 pm on Amazon and boAt Website. The original price for boAt Xtend is Rs 7,990.

BoAt Xtend Features

The watch consists of a Stress monitor, SPo2 monitor, Heart-rate monitor, Step Counter, Sleep monitor, and a daily activity tracker. The watch will show you an easy-to-understand summary via the boAt Wave app as well.

The Watch comes equipped with a built-in Alexa voice assistant capable of setting reminders, alarms, checking cricket scores and weather. In addition, one can look up various queries on the internet instantaneously.

It has a 1.69-inch square capacitive display and comes in Olive Green, Sandy Cream, Pitch Black and Deep Blue colour options. BoAt has included 50+ watch faces accessible via the boAt Wave app.

It comes with a Daily activity tracker and 14 fitness modes such as walking, running, cycling, hiking, swimming, and tracks sports such as rowing, playing cricket, working out among others. The watch smartly recognises running and walking and automatically starts tracking them.

The smartwatch also comes with notification alerts for calls, texts, alarms, hydration, and third-party social media apps. It also has curated controls to track weather, change music, and set the watch to Do Not Disturb mode.

BoAt Xtend packs a 300mAh battery to power through for up to a week on a single full charge. In addition, it can survive a depth of up to 50 metres for 30 minutes in water.