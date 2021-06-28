BoAt MISFIT T50 Trimmer launched for Rs 899

BoAt, the lifestyle consumer tech brand, is now foraying into a new category under which it will launch grooming appliances. These will include products such as beard trimmers, shavers, groomers and many more. Its first product is called the MISFIT T50. It will be available for Rs 899 on Flipkart and boAt website starting 28th June onwards.

” With MISFIT, boAt is looking at breaking the clutter by introducing an exciting range of grooming and personal care products that are innovative and value-driven.” Boat Spokesperson

As a part of the announcement, boAt also launched the new T50 trimmer with skin-friendly titanium-coated blades, which are corrosion-resistant. In addition, these blades are easily detachable and can either be washed or just cleaned with a brush.

It comes with a 160-minute lithium battery and has 40 length settings with 0.5 mm precision. “Its ergonomic and efficient design makes it easy to use and helps you get a controlled trim in difficult-to-reach areas”, as per the company’s claims.

MISFIT T50 gives you a 100% charge in just 1.5 hours and comes with a Micro USB cord that can be easily connected to any USB adaptor. T50 is also equipped with a safety lock that keeps the device from turning on unexpectedly and comes bundled with a handy travel pouch.

This is the first time boAt will be launching a product in this segment. With the launch of these products, BoAt will compete with Xiaomi, which already has a couple of Trimmers available in the market for purchase.