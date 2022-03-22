BoAt Wave Lite launched in India with 7 day battery life

BoAt is on a launch streak in India and it is expanding its product portfolio even further, with the launch of the BoAt Wave Lite smartwatch. The smartwatch supports over 100 watch faces and has a 7-day battery backup according to the company. The pricing and availability details of the smartwatch are yet to be disclosed, while it has already heen listed on Amazon with the ’Coming Soon’ tag.

As for the features, boAt Wave Lite smartwatch sports a 1.69 inch display that has a square dial and offers 500 nits of peak brightness. This display offers 160 degree angle of view and 70 percent RGB color gamut as well. The smartwatch weighs just 44.8 grams. Further, there’s a rotating crown using which users can access the menu and even navigate around the user interface.

Other features include support for more than 100 watch faces, 7 days of battery life, and notification sync for calls, texts, and other social media apps via your phone. It also offers support for music and camera controls and can even be paired with the boAt wearable app.

The BoAt Wave Lite also supports heart rate monitor, a SpO2 blood oxygen tracking, and sleep mapping. It has support for a number of sports modes like running, walking, cycling, football, badminton, basketball, skipping, and swimming. Apart from this, the Wave Lite also comes with Google Fit and Apple Health integration as well.

BoAt recently launched the BoAt Wave Pro smartwatch at a price of Rs 3,199 in India. Considering this is the Lite version, it should be priced lower than the Pro variant. As for the Pro variant, for all the cricket fans out there, it has the ability to show you live cricket scores no matter where you are.