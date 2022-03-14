BoAt Wave Pro 47 arrives in India with a price of Rs 3,199

BoAt today announced the launch of Wave Pro 47, their first Made in India smartwatch. The Watch comes with boAt ASAP Charge, 24×7 health monitors, customized fitness plans, live cricket scores and a lot more. The boAt Wave Pro 47 is a smartwatch packed with features that helps you stay on top of your health, plan your fitness modes, and works along with you through your daily routine, says the company.

Available in Active Black, Deep Blue and Pink colour, the boAt Wave Pro 47 Smartwatch will retail for an introductory price of Rs 3,199, on boat-lifestyle.com with a 1-year warranty period.

BoAt Wave Pro 47 Specifications, Features

The boAt Wave Pro 47 features a large 1.69” High-definition display with a square dial featuring a responsive capacitive touch interface. The display’s crisp image quality comes with a peak brightness of 500+ nits. Further, you’ll get 100+ cloud-based watch faces that feature bright colours, themes, and more to match your daily mood. Optionally, you can also design own custom watch face by downloading the boAt Crest app.

Sensors such as 24Hr Heart Rate monitor, Temperature Monitor and SPO2 monitor keep a tab on your heart rate, body temperature, sleep cycle and blood oxygen throughout the day and alerts you whenever it senses something amiss. There’s also a Daily Activity Tracker with Multiple Sports Modes including Walking, Treadmill, running, Indoor cycling, Cricket, Boxing, Karate, Table Tennis, Pilates, Badminton, Basketball, Football etc. The Daily Activity Tracker automatically records your daily calories burnt, steps taken and distance covered.

Using the boAt Crest App, you can track all your fitness progress in a single app. You can create your health ecosystem with boAt Wave Pro 47 with custom run plans based on your BMI and activity levels so you can achieve your fitness goals. The smartwatch comes with Fitness Buddies where your friends and family can share their fitness journey with you. And lastly, the Wellness Crew Guardians can also keep a tab on your near and dear ones by sending you information on their vitals.

Hydration Alerts are included to ensure that your body gets the right amount of fluid intake by reminding you to drink water throughout the day. With Sedentary Alerts, the Wave Pro 47 ensures you achieve your daily goals through constant notifications. Further, it comes with instant alerts for all your calls, text, and social media notifications without the need to refer to your smartphone.

You can also take control over your music and camera – change tracks, adjust the volume, remotely click photos, etc with the Wave Pro 47. For all the cricket fans out there, boAt Wave Pro 47 has the ability to show you live cricket scores no matter where you are. From IPL to T-20, catch up with the latest match updates right from your smartwatch.

The Wave Pro 47 sports a water and dust resistant IP67 design. A sweat-resistant skin-friendly soft silicone strap ensures that your smartwatch can be on your wrist all day. Furthermore, the boAt Wave Pro 47 features boAt ASAP Charge that keeps the smartwatch going for a full day of action with a mere 10-minute charge. A full battery in just 30 minutes can keep you connected for 7 days or even more, depending on how you use it.