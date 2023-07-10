BoAt Wave Fury, Fire-boltt Destiny Smartwatches announced: Price, Specs

BoAt and Fire-boltt have announced new smartwatches in India, including the Wave Fury and Destiny, respectively. The one from the boAt offers features like 24*7 Heart rate, SpO2, and sleep monitoring while the Destiny from Fire-boltt comes with 123 sports modes, IP67 rating and more.

BoAt Wave Fury: Price, Specs

BoAt Wave Fury is priced at Rs 1,299 and will be available on Flipkart and the brand’s own website. It can be availed in Active Black, Cyan Blue, Metallic Black, Cherry Blossom, or Teal Green colours.

The boAt Wave Fury sports a 1.83-inch HD (240 x 284 pixels) screen with peak brightness of 550 nits and a host of customizable watch faces. It also comes with Bluetooth calling support, thanks to the in-built mic and speaker. It further has a Dial Pad, and the ability to save up to 10 contacts.

The smartwatch offers a suite of health monitoring features such as a heart rate tracker, SpO2 monitor, guided breathing, menstrual cycle tracking and support for 50+ sports modes. The watch has a claimed battery life of up to 7 days and up to 2 days with Bluetooth calling enabled.

Other convenient features include Smart Notifications, Sedentary remainder, Find My Phone, Weather, Music control, camera control, Timer, Stopwatch, and Alarms. Lastly, the watch is IP67 rated for resistance against dust and water.

Fire-boltt Destiny: Price, Specs

The Fire-Boltt Destiny smartwatch comes in Pink, Beige, Black, and Silver hues. It will be available on the company’s website and Flipkart at an introductory price of Rs 1,999 starting July 11, noon.

The Destiny smartwatch gets a 1.39-inch HD display and housed inside a round dial. The display has a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels while the watch supports Bluetooth calling. The watch is has support for AI voice assistants and gets a built-in HD speaker and microphone.

The watch is encased inside a zinc alloy frame and sports an aluminium alloy button, along with IP67 rating. Apart from Bluetooth calling, it also has call logs, a dial pad, and call history access. The watch can last up to 9 days.

For those who workout, the watch can track up to 123 workout modes and sports a smart health assistant. The smartwatch supports SpO2 monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking. There are other functions available in the smartwatch including social media notifications, a calculator, a stopwatch, and sedentary alerts among others.