Fire-boltt Combat smartwatch launched in India

Fire-boltt has launched the Combat Rugged smartwatch in India, which offers features like shockproof body and military-grade toughness, over 150 sports modes, bluetooth calling support among others. The wearable also sports two buttons for navigating through the menus.

Fire-boltt Combat: Price

The Fire-Boltt Combat wearable will be available at an introductory price of Rs 1,799, in four colour options such as black, camo black, green, and camo green. It will be available for purchase from Fireboltt’s own website and Flipkart starting July 6.

Fire-boltt Combat: Specifications

The Fire-Boltt Combat smartwatch sports a 1.95-inch HD screen with a resolution of 240 x 284 pixels. Users can choose from over 100 cloud-based watch faces to suit their preferences. The watch also supports Bluetooth calling, thanks to the in-built mic and speaker.

The watch further has support for AI voice assistants and military-grade toughness. It boasts of an IP68 rating also. Apart from Bluetooth calling, it also has call logs, a dial pad, and call history access. The watch offers up to 8 days battery life and up to 5 days with Bluetooth calling enabled.

For those who workout, the watch can track more than 150 workout modes and sports a smart health assistant. The smartwatch supports SpO2 monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking. There are other functions available in the smartwatch including social media notifications, a calculator, a stopwatch, and sedentary alerts among others.