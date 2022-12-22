BoAt Wave Electra, Boult Audio Rover smartwatches launched in India

BoAt and Boult Audio have launched two new smartwatches in India, including the Wave Electra and the Boult Audio Rover, respectively. The Boult Audio Rover features a 1.3-inch AMOLED HD display with a brightness of 600 nits and support for over 150 cloud-based watch faces. On the contrary, boAt Wave Electra features a square dial with a 1.81-inch display bearing an HD resolution and 550 nits peak brightness.

Boult Audio Rover Features, Price

The Boult Rover costs Rs 2,999 and is available in Classic Switch and Flip versions. The watch is available for purchase via Boult website and will be available on Flipkart soon.

The Boult Audio Rover sports a 1.3-inch AMOLED HD display with a brightness of 600 nits. It supports over 150 cloud-based watch faces for customisation as per your preference. The device has two physical buttons on the sides which helps in navigation. The body of the smartwatch is made with zinc alloy.

Additionally, the watch supports Bluetooth calling capabilities, thanks to an inbuilt speaker and a mic. Health related sensors on the watch include heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, a sleep monitor, a period tracker, and others as well.

A bunch of sports modes are supported, like running, swimming, walking, yoga, rope skipping, and more. Additionally, it enables voice assistant functionality for some activities and smart notifications from apps. The watch’s battery life is rated to last up to 10 days, while a full charge takes roughly 2.5 hours. Additionally, the watch has an IP68 classification for protection from dust and water

The watch is available in two designs, Classic Switch and Flip. A complimentary brown leather primary strap and an orange leather secondary strap are included with the Classic Switch model. Black is the standard strap colour for the Flip version, and free green and blue straps are also included in the package.

BoAt Wave Electra Features, Price

The boAt Wave Electra comes in Black, Blue, and Pink colours. It will be available at a special launch price of Rs 1,799 and can be purchased from Amazon starting December 24th.

The BoAt Wave Electra sports a square dial with a 1.81-inch display with an HD resolution and 550 nits peak brightness. The aluminium alloy build of the watch is IP68-certified dust, sweat, and splash-resistant.

The boAt Wave Electra comes with health-centric features like a heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, and a sleep tracker. There is also a daily activity tracker, breathing training, and hydration alert. The smartwatch packs support for more than 100 sports modes.

Next, the boAt Wave Electra comes with a built-in microphone, speaker, and Bluetooth for hands-free calling via the watch itself. The device features Google Assistant and Siri support as well. It also packs Whack-A-Mole and 2048 built-in games.

Other features include music and camera control, weather updates, find my phone etc. The boAt Wave Electra is claimed to last up to 7 days of battery on a single charge and 2 days with Bluetooth usage.