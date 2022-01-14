Boat Watch Matrix launched in India with SpO2 sensor, 7 day battery life

Indian brand Boat has launched the Watch Matrix smartwatch in India. It comes with features like AMOLED display, SpO2 monitor, heart rate sensor, sleep tracker and more.

Boat Watch Matrix Price



The Boat Watch Matrix is priced at Rs 3,999. It will be available for purchase on Amazon soon. The smartwatch comes in Black, Blue, and White colour options. The watch also comes with a 12-month warranty.

Features

The new watch features a 1.6-inch AMOLED display. In addition to that, the smartwatch has 2.5D curved screen and Always-on-Display support. Moreover, the watch comes with multiple themes and watch faces.

The watch also comes with SpO2 monitoring that measures blood oxygen saturation and a heart rate sensor. Further, it has a sleep monitoring feature to keep a tab on your sleep quality and a menstrual cycle tracker for women.

In addition, it also comes with a stress monitoring tracker that tracks your stress levels. In addition, you can stay alert at all times with smart notifications from your phone with vibration alerts for calls, texts, schedule reminders, alarms and more.

The watch Matrix comes with breathing mode, which tells the user when to inhale and exhale during breathing exercises or sports with the help of a timer.

The watch supports Bluetooth connectivity and comes with support for both Android as well as iOS devices. It is compatible with Android 4.4 or higher devices and iOS 8.0 or above.

This smartwatch is claimed to offer 7 days of battery life, however, with the always-on display mode enabled, it is claimed to last only 2 days. Finally, it comes with 3 ATM dust, splash and sweat resistance.

In a related story, Boat Iris smartwatch recently launched for Rs 4499. The new smartwatch comes in Active Black, Flaming Red and Navy-Blue options in silicone. It is available for sale via Boat Website.