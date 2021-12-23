Boat Iris smartwatch launched for Rs 4499

Boat has launched Boat Iris as its latest smartwatch. It is priced at Rs 4499 and will be available starting 23rd December, 12pm onwards on the Boat Website.

The new smartwatch comes in Active Black, Flaming Red and Navy-Blue options in silicone.

Boat Iris Features

Boat Iris is a round-dialled smartwatch with metals and spectacular silicone or leather straps. The boAt Iris features a large round 1.39” dial with a 462ppi high-definition AMOLED display.

Further, the wearable supports multiple cloud-based watch faces. So you need to go to the boAt Hub app on your phone and match the watch face according to your OOTD or customize one to match your mood.

In addition, you will get calls, texts, social media notifications, sedentary alerts, and alarms on the new smartwatch. Besides, a 24×7 Heart Rate and SpO2 monitor manages your health data on the Boat Hub App.

Additionally, the Boat Iris comes with Multiple Sports Modes and Daily Activity Tracker. You can now record your daily calories burnt, the number of steps you took and the distance you covered. It comes with 8 built-in Active Sports Modes that can help you with walking, running, cycling, skipping, badminton, basketball, football and swimming.

Lastly, the smartwatch comes with an IP68 rating. In addition, it comes with 7-day battery life on a single charge.

