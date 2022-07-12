Boat Storm Pro smartwatch launched in India with 700+ Active Fitness modes

Boat has launched yet another smartwatch in India, called the Boat Storm Pro. This pro smartwatch comes with a AMOLED Display encased in a metal finish with over 700 fitness modes.

The Boat Storm Pro Smartwatch will be offered in three colour variants- Active Black, Cool Grey and Deep Blue. It will be available on Flipkart and the company’s website starting 12th July 2022, 12 pm for an introductory price of Rs 2999.

Boat Storm Pro Features

Boat Storm Pro features the largest square dial display from the company. It packs a 1.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. Further, the display comes with a screen-to-Body ratio of 70% and a 325ppi pixel density. The display now comes with an Always on Display to keep users updated at all times

The Boat Watch Storm Pro packs in 700+ Active Fitness modes which include strength and cardiovascular activities such as Dance, Cricket, Ballet, Running, Boxing, and more. Low and moderate-intensity activities such as Cooking, Skateboarding, Meditating, Playing Instruments, and Gardening amongst others can also be tracked.

In addition, there is built-in 24-Hour Heart Rate Sensor, SPO2 Monitor, Sleep Tracker and Step-counter track activities. Breathing, guided meditation mode, and sedentary reminders are available to users as well.

The watch seamlessly pairs with any smartphone through the Boat Crest App to track and map health data. Users can not only track their fitness routine but can also compete with their friends and family through Fitness Buddies. This feature is further enhanced by Gamification Mode which rewards users for completing various fitness challenges.

Moreover, wellness crew guardians allow users to keep track of the vitals of their near and dear ones. Apart from these. Boat Storm Pro also comes with 100+ watch faces, Calls, Text and Notifications, Curated Controls, Menstrual Cycle Alerts, Weather updates and Live Cricket Scores.

Storm Pro comes in a skin friendly-silicone strap makes the watch perfect for long usage and IP68 dust, water, and sweat-resistant rating promises durability. The smartwatch is capable of running up to 10 days on a single charge and up to 2 days with Always on Display. The watch comes with Boat ASAP Charge capable of fully charging the smartwatch in 30 minutes.