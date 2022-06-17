BoAt Stone 135 affordable wireless speaker launched in India

BoAt has launched a new portable wireless bluetooth speaker called Stone 135 in India. This new bluetooth speaker comes as an affordable product from the Indian accessories brand. The speaker comes with IPX4 certification making it water resistant. Moreover, a bunch of connectivity options are present as well.

BoAt Stone 135 comes with an introductory price tag of Rs 799 and is available in Active Black, Bold Blue, Soldier Green, and Space Grey colourways. It is available for purchase on Amazon India and the boAt lifestyle store.

BoAt Stone 135 has a 5W sound output and uses Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connections with a range of up to 10 meters. The portable speaker also comes with a TF card slot using which users can play songs directly from a microSD card. Other than that, the speaker also has support for in-built FM radio that can be played directly via the speakers.

Further, the Stone 135 also has TWS support allowing another speaker to connect to it to offer a stereo sound experience. It is backed by a battery pack that offers up to 11 hours of playtime on 80% volume. Further, the speaker uses a Micro USB port for connectivity and is IPX4 certified for water resistance.

Apart from this, BoAt today also launched the Xtend Sport Smartwatch which has the ability to track 700+ sports modes including strength and cardiovascular activities such as Dance, Cricket, Ballet, Running, Boxing, and more.

BoAt Xtend Sport is also capable of tracking low and moderate-intensity activities such as Cooking, Skateboarding, Meditating, Playing Instruments, and Gardening amongst others, says BoAt. The basics of a smartwatch including 24 Hour heart rate sensor, SpO2 monitor and a Pedometer are all included in the BoAt Xtend Sport.